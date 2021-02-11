WINNERS OF LOCAL DECAMERON STORY COMPETITION ON PANDEMIC TO BE PRESENTED FEB. 26

East County News Service

February 11, 2021 (San Diego) --  Write Out LoudSan Diego Public LibraryLa Jolla Historical Society and San Diego Writers, Ink present the San Diego Decameron Project. Community members countywide were invited to submit unpublished fiction or nonfiction narratives of 1,000 words or less based loosely around the theme of the current pandemic. The top 10 most compelling stories will be read by Write Out Loud actors and presented in a virtual presentation on February 26 along with a panel discussion with the top authorsSign up to receive free access to the ceremony at https://writeoutloud.ticketspice.com/san-diego-decameron-project-celebration. 

The San Diego Decameron Project is inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio's The Decameron, written shortly after the Black Death hit Florence, Italy in 1348. In the book, ten young Florentines, seven women and three men, retreat into quarantine for two weeks in a hillside villa and pass the time by telling stories, one each per day, except for one day a week for chores and one for religious observance, resulting in 100 stories.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic of 2020, new Decameron projects have emerged. Most notably, the New York Times Magazine tapped 29 authors to write works of new fiction to "help us unpack and understand this moment." All the stories submitted to the San Diego Decameron Project, including those that did not make it into the top 100, will be archived in the digital collections of both the San Diego Public Library and the La Jolla Historical Society for posterity, thus becoming a permanent part of the collective memory of this period of San Diego history.

 

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said, "The Decameron Project is an important archive to capture our city's stories during the pandemic. As a history major myself, I deeply appreciate that these pieces feature events both big and small as a permanent record of San Diegans' tragic and uplifting moments during this unprecedented time."

 

For a list of authors included in the San Diego Decameron Project Anthology, visit:

https://writeoutloudeducation.weebly.com/decameron-project.html

 

Write Out Loud

 

Write Out Loud was founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for audiences of all ages. Core programs include a six show Story Concert seasonTwainfestPoeFestListen To This, Poetry Out LoudRead Imagine Create and World Kamishibai Forum. The following programs are on hiatus until gatherings are allowed - StoryBox Theatre (kamishibai) for elementary students, Ripples From Walden Pond - a one-man play about Henry David Thoreau and  Stories for Seniors. https://writeoutloudeducation.weebly.com/decameron-project.html

 

La Jolla Historical Society

The La Jolla Historical Society inspires and empowers the community to make La Jolla’s diverse past a relevant part of contemporary life. Through exhibitions, educational programs, archival collections, preservation advocacy, and community events, the Society serves as a resource and gathering place where residents and visitors explore history, art, ideas and culture. 

https://lajollahistory.org/education/san-diego-decameron-project

 

San Diego Public Library

 

San Diego Public Library is the largest library system in the region and serves a population of more than 1.3 million people. Its mission is to inspire lifelong learning through connections to knowledge and each other. Learn about other events at the New San Diego Central Library @ Joan Λ Irwin Jacobs Common and 35 branches, find links to numerous additional resources, or search for materials in the Library’s online catalog at www.sandiegolibrary.org.  It is the place for opportunity, discovery and inspiration. https://www.sandiego.gov/public-library/decameron-project

 

San Diego Writers, Ink

 

San Diego Writers, Ink nurtures writers and fosters a literary community by serving as a hub for the literary community, promoting literature, providing artistic development for writers at all levels and facilitating artistic collaboration.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/the-san-diego-decameron-project/ 


