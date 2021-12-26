WINTER STORM WARNING: SNOWSTORM AND HIGH WINDS FORECAST MONDAY AND TUESDAY

By Miriam Raftery

December 26, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Heavy snowfall is forecast Monday, along with wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour in San Diego’s mountain areas. Snow is forecast to blanket local mountain communities including Pine Valley and Julian. Above 4,500 feet, four to eight inches of snow are forecast, with up to 16 inches above 6,500 feet at the highest peaks in San Bernadino and Riverside counties.

Plan on difficult travel conditions Monday from noon to midnight. Expect reduced visibility due to blowing snow and fog. Snow may fall at a rate as high as two inches an hour during the heaviest snows Monday afternoon. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency and carry chains in mountain areas.

In San Diego County deserts, a high wind warning is in effect from noon Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday with sustained winds of 20-40 miles per hour and gusts up to 70 mph forecast.

Damage to trees and power lines are possible in mountains and deserts, with power outages possible.

Along the coast, a gale warning and small craft advisory has also been issued.