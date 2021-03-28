AZTECS SOFTBALL FALLS IN EXTRA INNINGS TO UNLV 5-3

SDSU drops a nine-inning game to the Rebels in the series finale

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

March 28, 2021 (San Diego) - Playing a second consecutive extra-inning game with UNLV, San Diego State came out on the wrong end in a 5-3, nine-inning loss in the series finale Sunday afternoon at SDSU Softball Stadium.

Down by a 3-1 score, the Aztecs (14-9, 2-4 MW) tied the game up in the bottom of the seventh when Sadie Langlet’s pinch-hit single plated Riley Thies and Nicole Siess later scored on an error by Rebel (16-9, 5-1 MW) shortstop Samantha Diaz. SDSU got a pair of runners into scoring position, but with two outs Alexa Schultz fouled out to third baseman Lauryn Barker to force extra innings.

UNLV threatened in the top of the eighth as Janyssa Martin led off with a single and Alyssa Trejo later reached on a two-out single. San Diego State pitcher Maggie Balint, however, struck out pinch-hitter Jasmine Martin swinging to get out of the inning.

The Rebels took the lead for good in the ninth as Lauren Tycksen reached on an infield single and stole second base. Balint (9-4) struck out Justine Federe and Denise Armendariz swinging, but then hit Mia Trejo. Janyssa Martin followed with a long fly ball to Schultz in left field. Schultz ran the ball down, which bounced off her glove and allowed both runners to score. Balint struck out Diaz swinging to give the Aztecs one last chance.

Siess led off the ninth with a single and one batter later Taylor Adams was hit by a pitch. UNLV pitcher Jenny Bressler, however, got Shelby Thompson to line out to Maddie Schmidt in left field and Jillian Celis to foul out to Schmidt to clinch the game and series win for the Rebels.

UNLV got on the scoreboard in the first with a solo home run by Federe.

SDSU tied it in the second on a sacrifice fly by Siess which plated Danielle Romanello.

The Rebels also scored in the fifth (sac fly by Federe) and sixth (solo home run by Mia Trejo) before San Diego State extended the game in the seventh.

Romanello was 2-for-2 with a run and two walks to pace the Aztecs, who were outhit, 14-9, in the game. Thies and Siess each added two hits apiece, while Thompson drew a pair of walks.

Balint took the loss after allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings, while striking out six. Hannah Johnson got the start in the circle and yielded one run on four hits and a walk in two innings, striking out two. Karina Faasisila pitched the middle 2 1/3 innings, surrendering one run on three hits and a walk, while recording one strikeout.

THE NOTE

Nine of SDSU’s last 10 games have been decided by two or less runs. San Diego State is 5-4 in those games.

THE NOTE II

The Aztecs have played back-to-back extra-inning games for the first time since April 10 and April 12, 2019 when they lost at San Diego, 5-4, in 10 innings and beat San Jose State, 3-2, in eight innings, respectively.

STAT OF THE DAY

Three of the last four meetings between SDSU and UNLV have gone extra innings, including a 17-inning affair on March 31, 2019, a 10-inning game in the nightcap yesterday and today’s nine-inning contest. Last season’s series was canceled because of the COVID pandemic).

UP NEXT

San Diego State travels to play Boise State for a series next week in Boise, Idaho. The two teams will play a doubleheader Friday at 1 p.m. MT/noon PT and then a single game at noon MT/11 a.m. PT Saturday.

UNLV 5, San Diego State 3 (9 innings)

UNLV (16-9, 5-1 MW) 100 011 002 -- 5 14 2

San Diego State (14-9, 2-4 MW) 010 000 200 -- 3 9 1

Bressler and Vollmer, A. Trejo (2); Johnson, Faasisila (3), Balint (5) and Romanello

W - Bressler, 9-5; L - Balint, 9-4

HR: UNLV, Federe (3), M. Trejo (4)

Box