CANDLELIGHT OPEN AIR CONCERT: POP ON STRINGS MAY 28 ON MT. HELIX

East County News Service

April 3, 2022 (Mt. Helix) – Live music returns to Mt. Helix Park on Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m. with a candlelight open air pop concert on strings. A talented string quartet will take you on a musical journey through the ages, performing pop songs on classical instruments while you savor the stunning outdoor backdrop in a memorable experience.

Tentative Program

Sia - “Chandelier”

Billie Eilish - “Happier Than Ever”

Imagine Dragons - “Believer”

Carly Rae Jepsen - “Call Me Maybe”

Lady Gaga - “Bad Romance”

Britney Spears - “Toxic”

NSYNC - “It’s Gonna Be Me”

Dua Lipa - “Don’t Start Now”

Avicii - “Wake Me Up”

The Verve - “Bittersweet Symphony”

The Weeknd - “Blinding Lights”

OneRepublic - “Apologize”

Ellie Goulding - “Burn”

Katy Perry - “Firework”

Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris - “We Found Love”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - “Closer”

Oliva Rodrigo - “Driver’s License”

Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams - “Get Lucky”

Tickets include a trolley ride to the top of Mt. Helix from a nearby venue. This concert is limited to ages 10 and up; under 16 must be accompanied by an adult and no pets are allowed except service animals which must be registered in advance. The venue is ADA compliant with safety measures in place. No food or drinks will be provided; however, you can bring your own. Alcohol is prohibited. View the frequently asked questions for this event here.

For tickets, visit https://feverup.com/m/111004.