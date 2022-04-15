ECM PADRES REPORT: ALL GOOD THINGS MUST COME TO AN END

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 15, 2022 (San Diego) - After the most successful home opener in a long time, the Padres tried to duplicate it today on Jackie Robinson Day. Kyle Wright started for the defending world champs against MacKenzie Gore.

But it was the Braves who started the scoring as Ozzie Albies picked up where he left off last night with a solo homer in the third and the defending champs led 1-0 after three.

Atlanta added on with a high single to right from Marcell Ozuna in the fourth to score Austin Riley and the Braves led 2-0 after four.

The Padres finally got on the board in the fifth with Ha-Seong Kim’s little blooper single into center that scored C.J. Abrams from second. And then Manny Machado stepped up to bat. After an epic night at the plate last night, he did it again with a double into left that escaped the diving grasp of Ozuna. Kim scored from second and the game was tied at two after five.

It was the Braves who cracked the game open in the eighth by getting runners on base one by one and Adam Duvall hit a no-brainer line drive to left that was good for two RBIs. Dinelson Lamet relieved Pierce Johnson and threw a wild pitch with the bases loaded, allowing Duvall to score from third and the Braves snapped the Padres’ win streak with a 5-2 win.

UP NEXT

Game three is tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. and you can also watch on FS1. Ian Anderson starts for Atlanta against Nick Martinez.

