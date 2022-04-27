ECM PADRES REPORT: ANOTHER GOOD OFFENSIVE NIGHT AS PADRES TAKE SERIES WITH REDS

By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  MacKenzie Gore lit the lamp tonight with 10 strikeouts. Via @padres on Twitter
 
April 27, 2022 (Cincinnati) - The Padres did a nice job yesterday in game one against the Reds, so they tried again today with MacKenzie Gore on the mound against Vladimir Gutierrez for Cincinnati.

It was Jurickson Profar’s day yet again.  He scored in the second to give the Padres a 1-0 lead after two.

 
Jake Cronenworth singled in the third to score Trent Grisham, but it was Profar who blew the game open with a deep three-run line drive homer to right.  Kyle Farmer singled in the home half to score ex-Padre Tommy Pham and the Padres led 5-1 after three.
 
Eric Hosmer singled in the fifth to score Manny Machado and the Padres led 6-1 after five.
 
Colin Moran hit a sac fly in the sixth to score Farmer and the Padres led 6-2 after six.
 
Pham kept the rally going against his old team with a solo homer in the seventh and the Padres led 6-3 after seven.
 
But Hosmer extended the lead with a solo homer in the eighth and the Padres led he Pafter eight.
 
The Padres added some last-minute insurance in the ninth with Machado’s double that scored C.J. Abrams.  Brandon Drury hit a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth.  Farmer doubled to score Pham, but the Padres stopped the rally and took the series with an 8-5 win. 
 
UP NEXT
 
Stream the rubber game at work tomorrow because first pitch is at 9:35 a.m.  Nick Martinez starts against Tyler Mahle for the Reds.
 

