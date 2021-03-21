ECM PADRES REPORT: BIG SIXTH GIVES PADRES THE WIN

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
March 21, 2021 (Peoria, Ariz.) - Today, the Padres welcomed the Angels to Peoria for some interleague spring training play.  Shohei Ohtani started for the Angels against Blake Snell.

The Padres started things in the bottom of the first.  After Brian O’Grady’s leadoff triple, Jake Cronenworth scored him with a sac groundout to give the Padres a 1-0 lead after one.

 
The bats were silent until the sixth when Cronenworth hit an RBI double to right center to score Pedro Florimon.  Wil Myers hit an RBI single to score Ivan Castillo.  Craig Stammen worked some pitcher magic and hit a slow grounder to second that couldn’t be fielded.  A run scored  and the Padres upped their lead to 4-0.
 
The Angels added one in the ninth from of course, Albert Pujols, but the rally was cut short and the Padres took this one 4-1.  
 
UP NEXT 
 
The Padres travel to Surprise to face the Royals tomorrow.  First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. and the game will not be televised.
 

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon