ECM PADRES REPORT: BUCCOS WALK IT OFF THANKS TO SPEEDY HAYES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Manny Machado hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth, but it wasn't enough. Via @padres on Twitter

April 30, 2022 (Pittsburgh) - The Padres are cruising along, first in Cincinnati and now in Pittsburgh. They looked to take the series with the Bucs today with Sean Manaea on the mound against J.T. Brubaker for the Pirates.

The Bucs got the lead first with a single by Michael Chavis that scored Ke’Bryan Hayes and the Pirates led 1-0 after one.

Instead of Ha-Seong Kim saving the day, Eric Hosmer took his place with a three-run blast in the fourth and the Padres led 3-1 after four.

Josh VanMeter doubled in the fifth to score Roberto Perez. VanMeter then scored to tie the game at three after five.

But the Padres prevailed on Manny Machado’s two-run shot in the eighth to deep center. But Chavis was Kim and Machado and Hosmer for the Pirates tonight as he blasted a game-tying two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth and we were once again tied at five after eight. Neither team could get it done in regulation, so we went to extras.

The tie didn’t last long, however, as Trent Grisham singled in the 10th to score Jorge Alfaro, but the Pirates tied the game again in the home half on Hayes’ single that scored Jake Marisnick. And in a minute, it was over; after Bryan Reynolds’ single, Hayes rounded the bases and dove into home. After a challenge, the out call was overturned, allowing the Bucs to even the series with a walk-off 7-6 win, the eighth come-from-behind victory for the Pirates this season.

