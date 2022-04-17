ECM PADRES REPORT: DARVISH IS WORLDS BETTER AS PADS SPLIT SERIES WITH BRAVES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Yu Darvish pitched much better this time around, going six and a half innings and striking out eight. Via @padres on Twitter

April 17, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres gave us an Easter Sunday treat with a Sunday Night Baseball matchup with the defending World Series champs. Bryce Elder started for Atlanta against Yu Darvish, who hopefully had a better day today.

With the bases loaded in the second, Austin Nola was hit by a pitch, allowing Ha-Seong Kim to score from third. C.J. Abrams scored and the Padres led 2-0 after two.

The Braves finally got on the board with a solo homer by Marcell Ozuna in the seventh, but the Padres held on to win and split the series with Atlanta with a 2-1 win.

