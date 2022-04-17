ECM PADRES REPORT: DARVISH IS WORLDS BETTER AS PADS SPLIT SERIES WITH BRAVES

By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Yu Darvish pitched much better this time around, going six and a half innings and striking out eight.  Via @padres on Twitter
 
April 17, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres gave us an Easter Sunday treat with a Sunday Night Baseball matchup with the defending World Series champs.  Bryce Elder started for Atlanta against Yu Darvish, who hopefully had a better day today.

With the bases loaded in the second, Austin Nola was hit by a pitch, allowing Ha-Seong Kim to score from third.  C.J. Abrams scored and the Padres led 2-0 after two.

 
The Braves finally got on the board with a solo homer by Marcell Ozuna in the seventh, but the Padres held on to win and split the series with Atlanta with a 2-1 win.
 
UP NEXT
 
The Padres continue to play host to the East coast teams in the National League when the Reds come to town.  First pitch tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m.  Nick Lodolo starts for Cincinnati against Sean Manaea.
 

