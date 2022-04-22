ECM PADRES REPORT: DODGERS RUN AWAY WITH GAME ONE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 22, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres are back in action tonight, facing the Dodgers for the first time this season. Julio Urias started for L.A. tonight against Nick Martinez.

The Padres threatened in the second and succeeded when Jurickson Profar scored and the Friars led 1-0 after two.

In the fifth, Mookie Betts gave the NL West what he gave the AL East for so many years: a towering solo homer to left field to tie the game. Max Muncy did the same except to right to give the Dodgers the lead and kick Martínez out. Nabil Crismatt replaced him and ended the inning, but the Dodgers led 2-1 after five.

Muncy struck again in the seventh when L.A. got the better of Tim Hill, loading the bases. Muncy drove two in with a single up the middle. Justin Turner hit a sac fly that scored the other Turner, Trea and the Dodgers led 5-1 after seven.

Betts added the last insurance run with a solo homer in the ninth to the same place he hit the last one and the Dodgers ran away with game one with a 6-1 win.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 5:40 p.m. and can also be seen on MLB Network. Tyler Anderson starts for L.A. against Yu Darvish.

TRANSACTIONS