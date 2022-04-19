ECM PADRES REPORT: FRIARS DOMINANT IN GAME TWO WIN

By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove via @padres on Twitter
 
April 19, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres got a nice, easy win over Cincinnati last night, so they tried again tonight.  Reiver Sanmartin started for the Reds against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.
This one started off the way last night did, with ex-Padre Tommy Pham hitting a solo homer in the first, but literally the same exact thing happened as last night:  Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the home half of the first.  Eric Hosmer singled to score Jurickson Profar and the Padres led 3-1 after one.
 
Wil Myers added more with a double in the fourth that scored Hosmer.  Jose Azocar followed it up with a double of his own to score Myers and the Padres led 5-1 after four.
 
The Reds crawled closer in the sixth with a looping single to center by Kyle Farmer that scored Aramis Garcia, but the Padres stopped the little rally and led 5-2 after six.
 
Hosmer added one more for insurance in the eighth on a sac groundout that scored Jake Cronenworth and the Padres took the series with a 6-2 win.
 
Tomorrow’s rubber match is a matinee at 1:10 p.m.  Vladimir Gutierrez starts for Cincinnati against MacKenzie Gore.
 

