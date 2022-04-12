ECM PADRES REPORT: IT WAS BAD. VERY BAD.

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 12, 2022 (San Francisco) - The Padres are playing more like the Yankees every day, so on we went into game two in the Bay. Yu Darvish started against Alex Cobb for San Francisco.

This one was over before it started. Brandon Belt kicked things off for the Giants with a huge two-run homer to left in the first. Thairo Estrada added two more with a gap single to left. Steven Duggar hit a sac fly to left that scored Wilmer Flores. Joey Bart hit a little looper to center that scored Estrada and a horrid first inning for Darvish finally ended with the Giants leading 6-0.

The Padres started to chip away in the second with Wil Myers’ double to right that scored Luke Voit, who had stolen second to get into scoring position, to get the Padres on the board. But the Giants only moved further away with a sac groundout from Brandon Crawford into a double play in the home half of the second that scored Belt, a single from Flores that scored Darin Ruf, a double from Estrada that scored Flores and a single from Duggar that scored Estrada and the Giants reached double digits, up 10-1 after two.

Austin Nola helped out a little with a groundout in the fifth that scored Matt Beaty, but the Giants extended their lead in the home half with Mike Yastrzemski’s deep gap double to left center that scored Bart and the Giants led 11-2 after five.

In the eighth, Myers took the mound and we all learned why position players shouldn’t pitch. Joc Pederson hit a deep home run to right off him. Flores hit another one to deep right and the Padres emerged from this one looking like bullied schoolchildren after a fight as they lose 13-2.

UP NEXT

Matinee tomorrow for the rubber match. First pitch is at 12:45 p.m. Sean Manaea starts against Logan Webb for the Giants. You can also watch the game on MLB Network.

