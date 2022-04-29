ECM PADRES REPORT: MORE GOOD OFFENSIVE PRODUCTION AS PADS TAKE GAME ONE AGAINST BUCS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 29, 2022 (Pittsburgh) - After sweeping the Reds, the Padres moved further East to face the Pirates. Yu Darvish started today’s game one against Zach Thompson for the Pirates.

This one got started quickly. In the first, Daniel Vogelbach singled to score Bryan Reynolds and Diego Castillo singled to score Ke’Bryan Hayes and the Pirates led 2-0 after one.

But as he’s been wont to do in the past couple of days, Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run homer in the third and we were tied at two after three.

Matt Beaty scored in the fifth and Manny Machado hit a sac fly that scored Kim to give the Padres the lead. Vogelbach singled in the home half of the fifth to score Reynolds and the Padres still led 4-3 after five.

New Padre Trayce Thompson gave the Padres some breathing room with a two-RBI single in the sixth and the Padres led 6-3 after six.

Jake Cronenworth hit a solo homer in the seventh and that was the finishing touch the Padres needed to take game one 7-3.

UP NEXT