ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES TO ACQUIRE PITCHER SEAN MANAEA

UPDATE:  Padres have officially acquired Sean Manaea and RHP Aaron Holiday in exchange for IF Euribiel Angeles and RHP Adrian Martinez 

East County News Service

Photo:  CC by SA 4.0 by Jrchun on Wikipedia

April 3, 2022 (San Diego) - Hours before he's supposed to start against the Padres in an exhibition game today, the Friars are set to acquire left hander Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics, a source told MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand.  The teams have not yet confirmed.

Manaea, who is set to become a free agent after this season, went 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA for the A's in 2021.

It is not yet known who the Padres will be offering for Manaea, or if it's cash.  ECM will keep you updated.


