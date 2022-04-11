ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES AVOID CLOSE CALLS IN GAME ONE VICTORY IN THE BAY

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 11, 2022 (San Francisco) - After a successful first series of 2022, the Padres headed to the Bay Area for three games with the Giants. Nick Martinez started tonight’s game one against Alex Wood for San Francisco.

The Giants kicked things off in the second with Mauricio Dubon’s sac fly that scored Thairo Estrada and San Fran led 1-0 after two.

Jurickson Profar came through for the Padres again in the fourth with a chopper back to Wood, who fired to first. Profar was ruled safe and Manny Machado scored and we were tied at one after four.

Austin Nola gave the Padres the lead in the fifth with a solo blast to left to kick Wood out of the game. He was replaced by Zack Littell, who got the final out and the Padres led 2-1 after five.

The lead evaporated in the sixth when Steven Wilson, fresh off his first major league win last night, threw a wild pitch, allowing Joc Pederson to score from third and the game was tied at two after six.

The Padres stormed back with a vengeance in the seventh with Ha-Seong Kim reaching base quickly. Machado scored him on a sac groundout and the Padres robbed Darin Ruff of a go-ahead two-run homer in the home half of the seventh to lead 3-2 after seven.

The Padres added insurance in the ninth with Jake Cronenworth’s single to left that scored Trent Grisham and the Padres avoided several close calls and secured the 4-2 win.

UP NEXT