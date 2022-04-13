ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES CAN’T RECOVER AFTER LAST NIGHT’S SLAUGHTER

By Liz Alper

Photo: Jake Cronenworth via @padres on Twitter

April 13, 2022 (San Francisco) - Imagine having to go to school the day after you went out the night before with friends and your bully was wherever you decided to go waiting for you and beat you up. That was the Padres’ day today. Hopefully it went better. Sean Manaea started against Logan Webb for San Francisco.

Today ended up being a little better, but not by much. The Padres did start the game off right in the first with a triple by Jake Cronenworth that scored Manny Machado and the Friars led 1-0 after one.

But the Giants jumped out in front with a Luke Williams double in the second that scored two and San Fran took the series easily after last night’s beatdown with a 2-1 win.

UP NEXT

Tomorrow really will be a Holy Thursday because Padres opening day is finally here! The Padres will host the Braves for four games, the first one being tomorrow at 5:10 p.m. Charlie Morton starts for Atlanta against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

