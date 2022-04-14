ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DESTROY BRAVES ON OPENING NIGHT

By Liz Alper

Photo: Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove's stat line was impressive, as he pitched six and two-thirds and struck out six. Via @padres on Twitter

April 14, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres’ home opener is finally here! The Padres welcomed the Braves to Petco and hopefully they do a lot better here than they did in San Francisco. Charlie Morton started for Atlanta against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

The Padres finally got off to a hot start in the first with Eric Hosmer’s two-RBIi and Wil Myers’ one-RBI single and the Friars led 3-0 after one.

C.J. Abrams added on with a homer in the second. Luke Voit doubled to score Manny Machado and the Padres led 5-0 after two.

The onslaught shockingly continued and it was incredible to see. Voit singled on a line drive to right in the sixth to score two and the Padres led 7-0 after six.

Machado blasted a two-run homer in the seventh and the Padres led 9-0. What an opening night!

Myers singled in the eighth to score Voit and Jurickson Profar hit a sac fly to score Eric Hosmer. Austin Nola joined in with a single of his own to score Myers. The only run that the defending world champions would get was Ozzie Albies’ solo homer. The Padres came to slay on their opening night and they did, with a 12-1 win:

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m. Kyle Wright starts for Atlanta against MacKenzie Gore.