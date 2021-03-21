ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DRAW WITH DODGERS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

March 21, 2021 (Peoria, Ariz.) - The Padres took on the Dodgers today in spring training. Dustin May started for the Dodgers against Ryan Weathers.

A.J. Pollock started things for the Dodgers in the first with a solo homer off the center field wall to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead after one.

Justin Turner added more in the third with a two-RBI single up the middle to put the Dodgers up 3-0.

With the bases loaded in the home half of the third, May walked Jurickson Profar and brought home a run, but that was all the Padres would get. The Dodgers led 3-1 after three.

Chris Taylor added one more in the fifth with a solo homer to left center to give the Dodgers a 4-1 lead after five.

Suddenly, the Padres started a rally in the seventh when Mike Kickham threw a wild pitch to Luis Campusano, allowing a run to score and the Padres to cut the lead in half to 4-2 after seven.

In the ninth, the Padres added two with Webster Rivas’ two-RBI single to right and the game ended in a 4-4 tie.

