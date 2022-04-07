ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DROP BALL ON OPENING DAY

Printer-friendly version
By Liz Alper
Photo: Yu Darvish pitched strongly despite the loss; six innings pitched, four walks and three strikeouts. via @padres on Twitter
April 7, 2022 (Phoenix) - Opening Day is finally here. And just the Padres’ luck, they don’t get to open in San Diego, but in Phoenix against the Dbacks. Yu Darvish started against Madison Bumgarner.
The Padres took the first lead of 2022 with Luke Voit’s walk in the third to score Ha-Seong Kim with the bases loaded and the Padres led 1-0 after three.
Austin Nola extended the lead in the fourth with a ground ball past second base into right to score Kim and kick Luke Weaver out of the game. The Padres led 2-0 after four.
Typical Padres blundering ensued in the ninth, however. After reliever Robert Suarez put two men on base, Craig Stammen relieved him and threw a wild pitch that scored Christian Walker. Then, Seth Beer made Padres fans need a beer with his two-run walk-off blast to left and the Padres dropped a huge ball on Opening Day with a 4-2 loss.
UP NEXT
Game two is tomorrow at 6:40 p.m. New Padre Sean Manaea starts against Merrill Kelly for Arizona.
TRANSACTIONS
- Victor Caratini and cash traded to Brewers for OF Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan
- MacKenzie Gore, Luis Campusano and Brett Sullivan optioned to El Paso
- Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan traded to Twins for LHP Taylor Rogers, a player to be named and OF Brent Rooker; Rooker optioned to El Paso
- Jose Azocar's contract selected from El Paso
- Steven Wilson activated
- Fernando Tatis Jr. on 60-day IL (left wrist fracture)
- C.J. Abrams' contract selected from San Antonio
- Kyle Tyler designated for assignment
- Reiss Knehr optioned to El Paso
Recent comments