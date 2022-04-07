ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DROP BALL ON OPENING DAY

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Yu Darvish pitched strongly despite the loss; six innings pitched, four walks and three strikeouts. via @padres on Twitter

April 7, 2022 (Phoenix) - Opening Day is finally here. And just the Padres’ luck, they don’t get to open in San Diego, but in Phoenix against the Dbacks. Yu Darvish started against Madison Bumgarner.

The Padres took the first lead of 2022 with Luke Voit’s walk in the third to score Ha-Seong Kim with the bases loaded and the Padres led 1-0 after three.

Austin Nola extended the lead in the fourth with a ground ball past second base into right to score Kim and kick Luke Weaver out of the game. The Padres led 2-0 after four.

Typical Padres blundering ensued in the ninth, however. After reliever Robert Suarez put two men on base, Craig Stammen relieved him and threw a wild pitch that scored Christian Walker. Then, Seth Beer made Padres fans need a beer with his two-run walk-off blast to left and the Padres dropped a huge ball on Opening Day with a 4-2 loss.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 6:40 p.m. New Padre Sean Manaea starts against Merrill Kelly for Arizona.

