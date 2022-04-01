ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES FINALLY GET EASY VICTORY

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 1, 2022 (Peoria, Ariz.) - We’re officially in April. That means six days until opening day. But we have to be patient. Tonight, the Padres hosted the Royals. Jon Heasley started for the Royals against Yu Darvish.

The Royals jumped out front first with Andrew Benintendi’s sac groundout in the first that scored Whit Merrifield.

But Trent Grisham tied the game in the home half of the first with a solo homer and we were tied at one after one.

Grisham added the go-ahead with a double in the second that scored Jurickson Profar. Jake Cronenworth singled to score Victor Caratini and the Padres led 3-1 after two.

Salvador Perez kept the Royals close with a solo homer in the third, but the Padres still led 3-2 after three.

Nomar Mazara added an insurance run in the sixth with a single that scored Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres cruised to an easy 4-2 win.

UP NEXT

The Padres go back to Goodyear for another night game tomorrow against the Reds. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove starts against Tyler Mahle for the Reds. The game will not be televised.

TRANSACTIONS