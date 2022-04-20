ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES GET FIRST SWEEP OF 2022

By Liz Alper

Photo: youngster MacKenzie Gore was terrific, earning his first career win and striking out seven in five scoreless innings. Via @padres on Twitter

April 20, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres were looking for the sweep today against Cincinnati. Vladimir Gutierrez started for the Reds against MacKenzie Gore.

Jurickson Profar ended a deadlocked game in the fourth with a two-run blast to deep right and the Padres led 2-0 after four.

Trent Grisham added more with a double in the fifth that scored Jorge Alfaro and the Padres led 3-0 after five.

Three more runs came for the Padres in Ha-Seong Kim’s solo homer in the seventh, Alfaro’s sac fly in the eighth that scored Cronenworth and C.J. Abrams’ double that scored Profar and the Padres got their first sweep of the season with a 6-0 win.

UP NEXT

The Padres get their first day off of the season tomorrow before the Dodgers come to town. First pitch Friday is at 6:40 p.m. starts for L.A. against Nick Martinez.