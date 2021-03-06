ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES GET NARROW WIN IN GLENDALE

By Liz Alper

 

Photo via @padres on Twitter

 

March 6, 2021 (Glendale, Ariz.) - Today in spring training, the Padres traveled to Phoenix to take on the Dodgers.  New Dodger Trevor Bauer started against Chris Paddack.

It felt like a regular season game; the score remained deadlocked at zero until the sixth inning with Gosuke Katoh’s two-RBI single to left that gave the Padres the lead and kicked Scott Alexander out of the game.  The Padres led 2-0 after six.

 

The Dodgers got themselves on the board with a no-out RBI double to center from Matt Davidson, but the Padres escaped with a 2-1 win.

 

UP NEXT

 

The Padres go back to Peoria to face the Royals at 12:10 p.m. tomorrow.

 

