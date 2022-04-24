ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES LEFT IN DUST BY DODGERS

By Liz Alper

Photo: at least Sean Manaea got to see his brother before the game. Via @padres on Twitter

April 24, 2022 (San Diego) - Last night was a really fun game and it ended even better, with a Padres walkoff win. Today, the Pads tried to take the series against the Dodgers with Clayton Kershaw on the mound for L.A. against Sean Manaea.

Today wasn’t as fun. It started when Justin Turner hit a sac fly in the first that scored Mookie Betts. Freddie Freeman capped it off with a two-run blast and the Dodgers led 3-0 after one.

They added more in the fourth. Cody Bellinger hit a solo homer and the Dodgers led 4-0 after four. Wil Myers did single in the home half to score Manny Machado, but it was the only run the Padres would get.

In the fifth, Chris Taylor hit a sac fly that scored Trea Turner and Bellinger blasted a three-run homer and the Dodgers led 8-1 after five.

It was the sixth inning and the Dodgers still weren’t done. Turner grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Austin Barnes and Betts scored and the Dodgers led 10-1 after six.

Eric Hosmer was able to score in the seventh, but the Dodgers ran away with the win again and the series with a 10-2 win.

UP NEXT

The Padres get a day off tomorrow before setting out on an East coast road trip, beginning in Cincinnati on Tuesday. First pitch is at 3:40 p.m. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove starts against Reiver Sanmartin for the Reds.

