ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES LOSE LAST GAME OF SPRING

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 5, 2022 (Peoria, Ariz.) - In the last spring training game before the regular season, the Padres hosted the White Sox in Peoria. Michael Kopech started for Chicago against Blake Snell.

The White Sox took advantage first with a two-run home run by Leury García in the second, but that was quickly erased in the home half by Jurickson Profar’s two-RBI single and we were tied at two after two.

The Sox reclaimed the lead in the third with Tim Anderson’s single that scored Danny Mendick, but Trent Grisham quickly erased that again in the bottom of the third with a sac bunt that scored Profar and we were tied at three after three.

The Padres got the go-ahead this time in the fifth with Austin Nola’s double that scored C.J. Abrams and the Friars led 4-3 after five.

But the Bad Sox tied it again in the sixth with Craig Dedelow’s sac fly that scored Yoelqui Cespedes and we were tied at four after six.

Dedelow blew the game wide open in the eighth with a three-run bomb, but Jorge Alfaro cut the lead to one with a two-RBI double in the home half and the White Sox led 7-6.

But the South Side boys pulled away with Xavier Fernandez’s solo homer and Cespedes’ RBI single that scored Mendick and Chicago came away with a 9-6 win.

UP NEXT

Opening Day awaits. The Padres will stay in Arizona to start their season against the Diamondbacks. A great Opening Day pitching matchup awaits in Yu Darvish vs. Madison Bumgarner for Arizona.

