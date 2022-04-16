ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES LOSE TWO TO DEFENDING CHAMPS

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

 

April 16, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres’ two-game win streak came to a halt last night at the hands of the defending World Series champs.  Not a big deal, they tried again today.  Ian Anderson started for Atlanta against Nick Martinez.

Ozzie Albies wasn’t done trolling the Padres.  He hit a solo homer in the first to give the Braves a 1-0 lead after one.

 

Jurickson Profar evened the score in the second with a solo homer in the second.  We were tied at one after two.

 

But the Braves climbed on top again with a single by Manny Pina in the fourth that scored Adam Duvall and Atlanta led 2-1 after four.

 

The defending champs scored a couple of homers in the fifth from Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna and the Braves led 4-1 after five.

 

Pina hit a sac fly to right in the sixth and despite the great catch by Matt Beaty, Dansby Swanson scored from third and the Braves led 5-1 after six.

 

The last run the Padres got was a solo homer by Trent Grisham in the eighth.  They ended up losing 5-2.

 

UP NEXT

 

Tomorrow’s Easter Sunday rubber matchup is at 4:08 p.m. and on ESPN only.  Bryce Elder starts for Atlanta against Yu Darvish.

 

TRANSACTIONS

 

  • Javy Guerra traded to Rays for cash

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon