ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES LOSE TWO TO DEFENDING CHAMPS

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 16, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres’ two-game win streak came to a halt last night at the hands of the defending World Series champs. Not a big deal, they tried again today. Ian Anderson started for Atlanta against Nick Martinez.

Ozzie Albies wasn’t done trolling the Padres. He hit a solo homer in the first to give the Braves a 1-0 lead after one.

Jurickson Profar evened the score in the second with a solo homer in the second. We were tied at one after two.

But the Braves climbed on top again with a single by Manny Pina in the fourth that scored Adam Duvall and Atlanta led 2-1 after four.

The defending champs scored a couple of homers in the fifth from Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna and the Braves led 4-1 after five.

Pina hit a sac fly to right in the sixth and despite the great catch by Matt Beaty, Dansby Swanson scored from third and the Braves led 5-1 after six.

The last run the Padres got was a solo homer by Trent Grisham in the eighth. They ended up losing 5-2.

UP NEXT

Tomorrow’s Easter Sunday rubber matchup is at 4:08 p.m. and on ESPN only. Bryce Elder starts for Atlanta against Yu Darvish.

