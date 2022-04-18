ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES MAKE SHORT WORK OF REDS IN GAME ONE

By Liz Alper

Photo: Sean Manaea had a much better start tonight, pitching six innings and striking out six. Via @padres on Twitter

April 18, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres are fighting. More than they ever have. And it’s earned them two consecutive split series. So they were ready to host the Reds. Nick Lodolo started tonight’s game one for Cincinnati against Sean Manaea.

The sting began when ex-Padre Tommy Pham hit a solo homer in the first, but his old buddy Manny Machado erased it with a two-run bomb in the home half of the first and the Padres led 2-1 after one.

The Padres threatened again in the fourth with Ha-Seong Kim’s single that scored Jurickson Profar and that was all they’d get. They’d still lead 3-1 after four.

The Pads added some padding in the seventh after a leadoff triple by Machado. Luke Voit scored him with a sac fly and the Padres coasted to an easy 4-1 win in game one.

