ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES PITCH AND HIT STRONG TO TAKE GAME THREE

April 9, 2022 (Phoenix) - The Padres recovered from an Opening Day loss nicely last night, so they headed into today’s game three with Arizona nice and confident. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove started against Zach Davies for Arizona.

This game was a lot more interesting. The Diamondbacks started the scoring in the first with David Peralta’s double that scored Ketel Marte and Arizona led 1-0 after one.

The Padres tied the game in the third on Manny Machado’s double that scored Matt Beaty. Jake Cronenworth singled to score Machado and the Friars led 2-1 after three.

But Peralta arose again in the sixth with a solo homer to left center to tie the game at two after six.

The Pads reclaimed the lead in the eighth when Eric Hosmer hit a grounder off of Edwin Diaz at second base that scored Machado. Austin Nola hit a sac fly to left center that scored Luke Voit and the Padres led 4-2 after eight.

Jose Azocar added one more in the ninth with a grounder up right center to score C.J. Abrams and the Padres won game three 5-2. Steven Wilson picks up his first major league win.

