ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES ROUT RANGERS 11-5

By Liz Alper

Photo: Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run home run today. Via @padres on Twitter

April 4, 2022 (Surprise, Ariz.) - The Padres are in Surprise today taking on the Rangers. Nick Martinez started against Dane Dunning for Texas.

The Padres got started right away with Austin Nola’s single that scored C.J. Abrams, but Corey Seager singled in the home half of the first to score Marcus Semien and we were tied at one after one.

But the Padres took charge in the second with Ha-Seong Kim’s triple that scored Matt Beaty and C.J. Hinojosa’s single that scored Kim and the Padres led 3-1 after two.

Jurickson Profar doubled in the third to score Nomar Mazara. Then Kim stepped up and blasted a three-run shot and the Padres led 7-1. Semien hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third and the Padres led 7-2 after three.

Andy Ibanez hit a solo homer of his own in the fifth. The Padres still led 7-3 after five.

The Padres moved away in the sixth with Luis Liberato’s triple that scored Hinojosa. Liberato scored and the Padres led 9-3 after six.

Ibanez hit another solo homer in the seventh. The Padres still led 9-4 after seven.

JoJo Blackmon singled in the eighth to score Meibrys Viloria and the Padres led 9-5 after eight.

But the Padres added the insurance runs with Jose Azocar’s and Victor Caratini’s solo homers and San Diego took this one 11-5.

UP NEXT

In the last exhibition game before Opening Day, the Padres go back to Peoria to host the White Sox. First pitch is a bit earlier at 12:10 p.m. Michael Kopech starts for Chicago against Blake Snell.





TRANSACTIONS