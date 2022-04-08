ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES STAGE IMPRESSIVE BOUNCE-BACK WITH SHUTOUT WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Sean Manaea was impressive in his first start as a Padre, with seven innings pitched, seven strikeouts and only one walk. Via @padres on Twitter

April 8, 2022 (Phoenix) - As with every Padres season, a horrific loss on Opening Day usually will let us know how the Padres will play this year. And it doesn’t look good. Nevertheless, we soldiered on to game two tonight. Sean Manaea started against Merrill Kelly for Arizona.

It was a deadlocked, boring game until the sixth when Jurickson Profar launched a two-run bomb and the Padres led 2-0 after six.

Profar singled again in the eighth that scored Eric Hosmer and despite Manaea’s and Tim Hill’s combined no-hitter being broken up, the Padres rebounded nicely after last night with a 3-0 win.

UP NEXT

Game three is an hour earlier tomorrow night at 5:10 p.m. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove starts against Zach Davies for Arizona.

