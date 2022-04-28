ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES SWEEP REDS IN EXCITING GAME THREE

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 28, 2022 (Cincinnati) - The Padres looked for a series sweep and a successful first leg of the road trip today against the Reds with Nick Martinez on the mound against Tyler Mahle for Cincinnati.

It started off well. Eric Hosmer singled in the first to score Jake Cronenworth and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

After coasting along, the game got interesting in the fifth. Mike Moustakas singled to score Brandon Drury to tie the game. Mark Kolozsvary doubled to score Moustakas and the Reds led 2-1 after five.

Then, the Padres took charge. First, Jorge Alfaro hit a sac fly to score Manny Machado in the sixth to tie the game. Then, Ha-Seong Kim blew the game open with a bases-clearing double that scored three and the Padres led 5-2 after six.

Alfaro walked in the seventh with the bases loaded to score Machado again, but in the home half, the Reds started creeping back. Jonathan India singled to score Moustakas and Matt Reynolds scored and the Padres led 6-4 after seven.

Machado added some breathing room in the eighth with a single that scored Kim, but Kyle Farmer scored in the bottom of the eighth, but the Padres held on and swept the Reds with a 7-5 win.

UP NEXT

On to Pittsburgh. Game one on Friday is at 3:35 p.m. Yu Darvish starts against Zach Thompson for the Pirates.

