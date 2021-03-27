ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES WIN LOW-SCORING AFFAIR AGAINST ANGELS

By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
March 27, 2021 (Tempe) - The Padres faced the Angels today in Tempe in spring training.  Blake Snell started against Jaime Barria for LA.
 
Jorge Mateo finally broke the ice in the fifth with a two-RBI double on a line drive to left to give the Padres the lead after five.  They’d carry that to the end and take the 2-0 victory.

UP NEXT
 
The Padres travel to Goodyear to face the Indians tomorrow.  First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. and the game will not be televised.  No further spring training games will be televised.  The next telecast will be on Opening Day, April 1st.  You can listen to tomorrow’s game on KFWN 97.3 and to Monday’s game vs. the Rockies on MLB.com.
 

