ECM PADRES REPORT: PAYBACK IN L.A.

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 3, 2022 (Los Angeles) - The Padres showed the first-place Dodgers who ran L.A. last night. They tried to take the series tonight with Sean Manaea on the mound against Julio Urias for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers took the reins this time with Trea Turner’s two-run homer in the first and L.A. led 2-0 after one.

The Dodgers added on after the Padres threatened in the third with Will Smith’s double that scored Freddie Freeman and L.A. led 3-0 after three.

Mookie Betts piled on in the fourth with a three-run homer over the left-field wall and the Dodgers led 6-0 after four.

Justin Turner mashed a deep two-run homer to center in the fifth and Manaea was done for the night. The Dodgers led 8-0 after five.

Manny Machado showed up two hours late with Starbucks and hit a solo homer to left center in the sixth, but Freeman added on with a single to right in the home half that scored Austin Barnes. Smith blasted a three-run bomb to deep center to put the Dodgers in double digits to take this one 12-1.

