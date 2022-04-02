ECM PADRES REPORT: REDS WIN TUG-OF-WAR BATTLE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove via @padres on Twitter

April 2, 2022 (Goodyear, Ariz.) - The Padres have upped their spring training game going into a mini “road” trip, starting today against the Reds. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove started against Tyler Mahle for Cincinnati.

The Padres took advantage in the first on Matt Beaty’s single that scored C.J. Abrams. But in the home half of the first, the Reds jumped ahead with Joey Votto’s line drive double to right that scored Tyler Naquin and Tyler Stephenson’s double to left that scored Votto and the Reds led 2-1 after one.

In the third, the Padres came back again with Austin Nola’s double that scored Ha-Seong Kim, but Votto reared his head again in the bottom of the third with a single that scored ex-Padre Tommy Pham and the Reds led 3-2 after three.

Kyle Farmer hit a solo homer in the fourth to extend the lead. Nick Senzel scored on Naquin’s sac fly and the Reds led 5-2 after four.

Abrams scored in the fifth on a throwing error, but the Reds still led 5-3 after five.

More came for the Reds in the seventh when Mike Moustakes doubled to score Stephenson and Cincinnati won the battle 6-3.

UP NEXT

Back to day games tomorrow as the Padres go to Mesa to face the Athletics. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Mike Clevinger starts against Sean Manaea for Oakland. Only the Oakland broadcast will be available.

TRANSACTIONS