ECM PADRES REPORT: REDS WIN TUG-OF-WAR BATTLE

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove via @padres on Twitter
 
April 2, 2022 (Goodyear, Ariz.) - The Padres have upped their spring training game going into a mini “road” trip, starting today against the Reds.  Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove started against Tyler Mahle for Cincinnati.

The Padres took advantage in the first on Matt Beaty’s single that scored C.J. Abrams.  But in the home half of the first, the Reds jumped ahead with Joey Votto’s line drive double to right that scored Tyler Naquin and Tyler Stephenson’s double to left that scored Votto and the Reds led 2-1 after one.

 
In the third, the Padres came back again with Austin Nola’s double that scored Ha-Seong Kim, but Votto reared his head again in the bottom of the third with a single that scored ex-Padre Tommy Pham and the Reds led 3-2 after three.
 
Kyle Farmer hit a solo homer in the fourth to extend the lead.  Nick Senzel scored on Naquin’s sac fly and the Reds led 5-2 after four.
 
Abrams scored in the fifth on a throwing error, but the Reds still led 5-3 after five.
 
More came for the Reds in the seventh when Mike Moustakes doubled to score Stephenson and Cincinnati won the battle 6-3.
 
UP NEXT
 
Back to day games tomorrow as the Padres go to Mesa to face the Athletics.  First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.  Mike Clevinger starts against Sean Manaea for Oakland.  Only the Oakland broadcast will be available.
 
TRANSACTIONS
 
  • Assignments:  Joshua Mears, Max Ferguson, Albert Fabian, Wyatt Hoffman, Fred Schlichtholz, Victor Acosta

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon