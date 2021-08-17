By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Fernando Tatis Jr. started a rally of homers in the seventh. Via @padres on Twitter

August 17, 2021 (Denver) - Last night’s loss was just as heartbreaking as the no-hitter because THE PADRES ACTUALLY SCORED!! Oh well, on to game two. Matt Strahm started against German Marquez for Colorado.

Tonight started pretty much the same way as last night. Connor Joe scored in the first to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead after one.

Márquez worked some pitcher magic in the fourth with a single that scored Elias Diaz. Brendan Rodgers doubled to score Márquez and the Rockies led 3-0 after four.

After Diaz’s first career triple in the seventh, Marquez worked pitcher magic again with a double to left to score him and the Rockies led 4-0 after six.

The Padres clawed their way back in the seventh with home runs. First was Fernando Tatis Jr. He knocked a solo homer out of left center. Jake Cronenworth hit a ball that went off the center field wall and earned himself an inside-the-park home run. Tommy Pham destroyed a ball to left--the longest home run of the 2021 season at 486 feet--and Márquez was done. Jhoulys Chacin replaced him and got the final two outs and the Rockies saved a 4-3 lead.

Charlie Blackmon did his stuff in the home half of the seventh with a two-run blast and C.J. Cron hit a solo shot and the Rockies snagged the series with a 7-3 win. The Padres fall to 67-55.

