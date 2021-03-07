ECM PADRES REPORT: ROYALS COME BACK IN THE NINTH TO DEFEAT PADRES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

March 7, 2021 (Peoria, Ariz.) - The Padres came back to Peoria today to face the Royals. Jakob Junis started for the Royals against new Padre Yu Darvish.

Trent Grisham started things early for the Padres with a leadoff solo homer in the first that squeezed just past the foul pole to give the Padres a 1-0 lead.

Eric Hosmer added on against his old team with a solo blast of his own in the fourth to put the Padres up 2-0 after four.

The Royals got a solo homer of their own in the sixth from Michael Taylor that cut the Padres’ lead to 2-1 after six.

C.J. Abrams added one more for the Padres in the eighth with a bouncing RBI single to give the Padres a 3-1 lead after eight.

But in the ninth, disaster struck. After Emmanue Rivera’s leadoff triple, Seuly Matias drove him in with a single and then, immediately after, Kelvin Gutierrez blasted a two-run homer to center to put the Royals on top and give them the 4-3 win.

