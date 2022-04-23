ECM PADRES REPORT: SAC FLY WALKOFF GIVES PADRES WIN IN EXTRAS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Darvish was dominant again, going six innings and striking out seven. Via @padres on Twitter

April 23, 2022 (San Diego) - As expected, the Padres bombed against the Dodgers last night. They tried again tonight. Tyler Anderson started for L.A. against Yu Darvish.

The Padres got the upper hand first tonight with Jurickson Profar’s sac fly in the first that scored Wil Myers and the Friars led 1-0 after two.

Jake Cronenworth added some padding in the third with a solo homer to right and the Padres led 2-0 after three.

It was too good to be true. In the eighth, the Dodgers threatened and Trea Turner doubled off the left field wall to score two, but luckily, that was all they got and we were tied at two after eight. The Padres couldn’t walk it off and we were headed to our first extra innings game of 2022.

It didn’t ast long, however, as in the 10th, Austin Nola hit a sac fly to left center that scored C.J. Abrams, the second base extra innings runner and the Padres walked it off with a 3-2 win to split the series.

