ECM PADRES REPORT: SCORE-A-PALOOZA LEADS TO GAME ONE PADRES WIN

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 26, 2022 (Cincinnati) - After a day off yesterday, the Padres are in Cincy today, beginning their East coast road trip. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove started against Reiver Sanmartin for Cincinnati.

The Reds got things started, as horribly as they’ve been playing, with a two-out single in the second from Colin Moran that scored Nick Senzel and Cincy led 1-0 after two.

But Ha-Seong Kim saved the day in the third with a tall homer to left field. We were tied at one after three.

The Padres threatened again in the fourth and Jurickson Profar capitalized with a golfed line drive double to right that scored Jake Cronenworth. And Eric Hosmer blew the game wide open with a three-run blast to right. With the bases loaded, Kim drew a walk, allowing Wil Myers to score from third to kick Sanmartin out of the game. Jeff Hoffman came in and Cronenworth welcomed him with a grounded triple to right that scored three. The Reds scored two in the home half of the fourth and the Padres led 9-3 after four.

The Reds kept crawling back. Tyler Naquin doubled on a ground ball to right in the fifth to score Jonathan India and then scored himself. The Padres still led 9-5 after five.

Senzel pulled the Reds to within three in the eighth with a solo homer, but the Padres’ offense finally led to a decent game and a 9-6 win in the series opener.

