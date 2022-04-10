ECM PADRES REPORT: STRONG START GIVES PADRES SERIES OVER DBACKS

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 10, 2022 (Phoenix) - The Padres have had a nice couple of games since the bad Opening Day loss. Today they tried to take the series from Arizona with Bake Snell on the mound against Caleb Smith for the Snakes.

The Padres commanded this game by and large. Jurickson Profar launched a grand slam in the second and Jorge Alfaro added a solo homer of his own after that to give the Padres a big 5-0 lead after two.

Austin Nola added on with a sac fly in the fourth that scored Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres led 6-0 after four.

Jake Cronenworth and Luke Voit both scored on wild pitches in the fifth and the Padres led 8-0 after five.

Manny Machado doubled in the sixth to score Kim. Cronenworth hit a sac fly to score Austin Nola and the Padres extended their lead.

In the home half of the sixth, it got interesting. Christian Walker hit a solo homer and the Padres led 10-1 after six.

The Dbacks tried to start a mini rally in the ninth, starting with Drew Ellis’ single that scored Geraldo Perdomo. Cooper Hummel hit a three-run bomb, but the Padres somehow escaped with the 10-5 victory and the 3-1 series win over Arizona.

UP NEXT

No home opener yet; the Padres next go to San Francisco for three games with the Giants. First pitch tomorrow is at 6:45 p.m. Nick Martinez starts against Alex Wood for San Francisco. The game will also be broadcast on MLB Network.