EGG-CITING EVENTS IN COUNTY PARKS: FIND EGGS, PLAY GAMES, EAT CAKES AND MEET BUNNIES

East County News Service

April 10, 2022 (San Diego) -- Are you looking for springtime activities to get the family outdoors? “Chick” out County Parks and Recreation, which has several “Egg-citing” Spring events lined up to help you celebrate the new season.

Take a peep below:

Friday, April 15

Lakeside Community Center is throwing a Spring Event. Hop on over at 5 p.m. for a sunset celebration. From hands-on activities to games and giveaways, it’s sure to be an evening to remember. Entertainment and refreshments will be provided, so gather your family and friends.

Saturday, April 16

The season wouldn’t be complete without not one, but two, Eggstravaganza events. Fetch your kids and their baskets, and seek out some of the 2,000 eggs hidden in Louis A. Stelzer County Park, beginning promptly at 10 a.m. After the hunt, hang out for pictures with a photogenic bunny and enjoy a hike or picnic in the park. This is a popular event and the eggs are gone fast!

Dos Picos County Park's Eggstravaganza features all kinds of Springtime merrymaking, including arts & a bounce house, crafts and a scavenger hunt. But the main event – the egg hunt for kids 11 and younger – begins at 11:30 a.m. Bring a basket or bag to store those holiday treasures.

Sunday, April 17

There’s more of El Monte County Park to love in the ranger team’s Egg Hunt, planned from 12 to 1 p.m. In addition to the usual egg search, guests will be able to meet some live reptiles – including one scaly sensation moonlighting as a bunny. But we don’t mean to discount the egg search because some of the eggs will have stars that bring their bearers prizes.

Learn more about these and other events in County parks and facilities on their Facebook events page.