FAA orders reduction in flights at 40 airports, including San Diego, starting Friday due to federal government shutdown

By Miriam Raftery

Thursday, November 6, 2025 (Washington D.C.) – San Diego International Airport is among 40 airports across the U.S. that will be forced to cut flights starting tomorrow, under order of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) due to the federal government shutdown. Read the full emergency order here

Air traffic controllers have been working without pay for weeks due to the failure of Congress to enact a funding measure to end the shutdown.  Some have taken outside jobs and have been calling in sick, resulting in flight delays. This past weekend, there were 2,740 delays at various airports, according to the FAA.

A 4 percent reduction in operations will take effect Friday, November 7, ramping up to 6 percent by November 11, 8 percent by November 13, and 10 percent by November 14--just in time to cause travel hassles over the holidays, if the shutdown hasn't ended by then.

“We are seeing signs of stress in the system, so we are proactively reducing the number of flights to make sure the American people continue to fly safely,” said Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford. “The FAA will continue to closely monitor operations, and we will not hesitate to take further action to make sure air travel remains safe.”   

Airlines will be required to issue full refunds. They will not be required to cover secondary costs, such as hotels or meals for stranded travelers. This is the normal procedure when a delay or cancellation is not at the fault of the carrier. 

The order does not require a reduction in international flights. Carriers may use their own discretion to decide which flights are canceled to reach the order’s goal. 

The 40 affected high impact airports include:  



ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport 

ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

BOS – Boston Logan International Airport 

BWI – Baltimore/Washington International Airport 

CLT – Charlotte Douglas International Airport 

CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport 

DAL – Dallas Love Field 

DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport 

DEN – Denver International Airport 

DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport 

DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport 

EWR – Newark Liberty International Airport 

FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport 

HNL – Honolulu International Airport 

HOU – William P. Hobby Airport 

IAD – Washington Dulles International Airport 

IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental Airport 

IND – Indianapolis International Airport 

JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International Airport 

LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport 

LAX – Los Angeles International Airport 

LGA – New York LaGuardia Airport 

MCO – Orlando International Airport 

MDW – Chicago Midway International Airport 

MEM – Memphis International Airport 

MIA – Miami International Airport 

MSP – Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport 

OAK – Oakland International Airport 

ONT – Ontario International Airport 

ORD – Chicago O’Hare International Airport 

PDX – Portland International Airport 

PHL – Philadelphia International Airport 

PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport 

SAN – San Diego International Airport 

SDF – Louisville International Airport 

SEA – Seattle–Tacoma International Airport 

SFO – San Francisco International Airport 

SLC – Salt Lake City International Airport 

TEB – Teterboro Airport 

TPA – Tampa International Airport 



 

 


