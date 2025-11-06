FAA orders reduction in flights at 40 airports, including San Diego, starting Friday due to federal government shutdown

By Miriam Raftery

Thursday, November 6, 2025 (Washington D.C.) – San Diego International Airport is among 40 airports across the U.S. that will be forced to cut flights starting tomorrow, under order of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) due to the federal government shutdown. Read the full emergency order here.

Air traffic controllers have been working without pay for weeks due to the failure of Congress to enact a funding measure to end the shutdown. Some have taken outside jobs and have been calling in sick, resulting in flight delays. This past weekend, there were 2,740 delays at various airports, according to the FAA.

A 4 percent reduction in operations will take effect Friday, November 7, ramping up to 6 percent by November 11, 8 percent by November 13, and 10 percent by November 14--just in time to cause travel hassles over the holidays, if the shutdown hasn't ended by then.

“We are seeing signs of stress in the system, so we are proactively reducing the number of flights to make sure the American people continue to fly safely,” said Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford. “The FAA will continue to closely monitor operations, and we will not hesitate to take further action to make sure air travel remains safe.”

Airlines will be required to issue full refunds. They will not be required to cover secondary costs, such as hotels or meals for stranded travelers. This is the normal procedure when a delay or cancellation is not at the fault of the carrier.

The order does not require a reduction in international flights. Carriers may use their own discretion to decide which flights are canceled to reach the order’s goal.

The 40 affected high impact airports include:







ANC – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport



ATL – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport



BOS – Boston Logan International Airport



BWI – Baltimore/Washington International Airport



CLT – Charlotte Douglas International Airport



CVG – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport



DAL – Dallas Love Field



DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport



DEN – Denver International Airport



DFW – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport



DTW – Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport



EWR – Newark Liberty International Airport



FLL – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport



HNL – Honolulu International Airport



HOU – William P. Hobby Airport



IAD – Washington Dulles International Airport



IAH – George Bush Houston Intercontinental Airport



IND – Indianapolis International Airport



JFK – New York John F. Kennedy International Airport



LAS – Las Vegas McCarran International Airport



LAX – Los Angeles International Airport



LGA – New York LaGuardia Airport



MCO – Orlando International Airport



MDW – Chicago Midway International Airport



MEM – Memphis International Airport



MIA – Miami International Airport



MSP – Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport



OAK – Oakland International Airport



ONT – Ontario International Airport



ORD – Chicago O’Hare International Airport



PDX – Portland International Airport



PHL – Philadelphia International Airport



PHX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport



SAN – San Diego International Airport



SDF – Louisville International Airport



SEA – Seattle–Tacoma International Airport



SFO – San Francisco International Airport



SLC – Salt Lake City International Airport



TEB – Teterboro Airport



TPA – Tampa International Airport





