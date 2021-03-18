FBI INVESTIGATES ST. PATRICK'S DAY ROBBERY IN POWAY

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

March 18, 2021 (Poway) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force and San Diego Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for a bank robbery in Poway.

On March 17 at approximately 4:15 p.m., a Black man believed to be in his mid-20s entered the Wells Fargo Bank  at 10675 Scripps Poway Parkway. He was wearing a green sweatshirt and a black “beanie type” hat on his head, with the hood of the sweatshirt pulled up.  He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall.

The robber presented a message to the teller demanding money from the bank.  After receiving a sum of cash, he fled on foot.  

The robber’s lower face was covered by a light blue paper COVID-19 face mask.

If you have information regarding this robber, please contact: 

San Diego FBI: (858) 320-1800; www.fbi.gov/tips

San Diego Crime Stoppers: (888) 580-8477; www.sdcrimestoppers.org


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon