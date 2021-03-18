East County News Service

March 18, 2021 (Poway) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force and San Diego Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for a bank robbery in Poway.

On March 17 at approximately 4:15 p.m., a Black man believed to be in his mid-20s entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 10675 Scripps Poway Parkway. He was wearing a green sweatshirt and a black “beanie type” hat on his head, with the hood of the sweatshirt pulled up. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall.

The robber presented a message to the teller demanding money from the bank. After receiving a sum of cash, he fled on foot.

The robber’s lower face was covered by a light blue paper COVID-19 face mask.

If you have information regarding this robber, please contact:

San Diego FBI: (858) 320-1800; www.fbi.gov/tips

San Diego Crime Stoppers: (888) 580-8477; www.sdcrimestoppers.org