FIRE PITS AVAILABLE FOR RENT At LAKE JENNINGS

March 10, 2021 (Lakeside) – What could be cozier than a lakeside fire on a springtime evening? Grab your marshmallows and chocolate for S’mores, roast hot dogs or get your best campfire stories ready – now you can rent a fire pit at Lake Jennings in Lakeside.

The fire pits are available on Friday nights, March 19, March 26, April 2 and April 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Advance reservations and use fees are required; fire pits are available for 4-6 people in the same household per county health restrictions.