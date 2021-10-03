FIRE PITS AVAILABLE FOR RENT At LAKE JENNINGS

By Miriam Raftery
 
March 10, 2021 (Lakeside) – What could be cozier than a lakeside fire on a springtime evening?  Grab your marshmallows and chocolate for S’mores, roast hot dogs or get your best campfire stories ready – now you can rent a fire pit at Lake Jennings in Lakeside.

The fire pits are available on Friday nights, March 19, March 26, April 2 and April 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.
 
Advance reservations and use fees are required; fire pits are available for 4-6 people in the same household per county health restrictions.  
 
To reserve, call (619) 596-1306. 
 

