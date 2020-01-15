FUNDRAISER JAN. 26 AT BRODY’S BURGERS FOR ELI OIIVEROS, JAMUL BOY IN COMA

By Miriam Raftery

January 15, 2020 (Jamul) – Brody’s Burgers in Jamul will host a benefit on January 26 rom 11 a.m. to 4 p.m for Eli Oliveros, a 6-year-old Jamul boy who was seriously injured in a car accident. 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to help Eli’s family pay his medical bills.

Eli is in a medically-induced coma and on a respirator after the Dec. 27 accident in Los Angeles, as ECM reported. He suffered multiple broken bones as well as damages to his lung and brain. “Eli is making miraculous progress but has a long road ahead of him,” a statement from his family indicates.

Brody’s Burgers is located at 12930 Highway 94 in Jamul. The benefit event will include raffle baskets, burgers, and live music.

If you are unable to attend but want to help, you can donate to help Eli recover at a GoFundMe.