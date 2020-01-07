GROUND BEEF SOLD AT WALMART AND OTHER STORES RECALLED DUE TO E-COLI CONTAMINATION

By Miriam Raftery

June 14, 2020 (Washington D..C. ) – If you purchased ground beef this month from Walmart or other retailers, it may be contaminated with e-Coli. The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture has announced a class I recall nationwide, which means there is a “reasonable probability” that the products could cause “serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The recalled ground beef packages were produced June 1 at the Lakeside Refrigerated Services facility in Jersey and were sold under several brand names, including Thomas Farms and Marketside Butcher. The latter is sold through Walmart stores. The products have the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA inspection mark.

According to the recall notice, the problem was found during routine testing. Although no illnesses are reported so far, the USDA urges consumers to throw away or return any recalled ground beef products in your refrigerator or freezer, since E.coli can potentially cause kidney failure in young children and older adults, as well as dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps three to four days after exposure.

If you ate ground beef and experienced these symptoms, contact your medical practitioner immediately.

The recalled products include:

One-pound vacuum packages containing “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef” and “a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.”

One-pound vacuum packages containing four quarter-pound pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties” and “a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.”

Three-pound vacuum packages containing three one-pound pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef 93% Lean / 7% Fat” and “a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.”

One-pound tray packages containing four quarter-pound pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean / 15% FAT” and “a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.”

Four-pound tray packages containing 10 quarter-pound pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 80% Lean / 20% Fat” and “a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.”

One-pound vacuum packages containing four quarter-pound pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean / 15% Fat” and “a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.”

One-pound vacuum packages containing “Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef 76% Lean / 24% Fat” and “a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.”

Consumers with questions should call Lakeside Processing Center Call Center at 856-832-3881, the notice states.





