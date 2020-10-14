HEAR OUR INTERVIEWS WITH SARA JACOBS AND GEORGETTE GOMEZ

By Miriam Raftery

October 14, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Back in February and early March, we interviewed Sara Jacobs and Georgette Gomez, now in the run-off election for the 53rd Congressional district. These interviews were pre-pandemic, but covered many other issues that remain relevant to voters as the Nov. 3 general election draws near.

Click hear to read highlights or listen to our radio interview with Sara Jacobs: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/hear-our-interview-sara-jacobs-53rd-congressional-district-candidate

Click here to read highlights or listen to our radio interview with Georgette Gomez: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/hear-our-interview-georgette-gomez-candidate-53rd-congressioal-district

Scroll down for more information on the candidates.

Jacobs says she’s dedicated her career to building a better, safer world and fighting for the most vulnerable people by making institutions and policies fairer. She’s served at the U.S. State Department, at UNICEF, and the United Nations. She holds a Master of International Affairs degree in international security policy and conflict resolution from Columbia University. She’s Founder and Chair of San Diego for Every Child: The Coalition to End Child Poverty. She’s also the founding CEO of Project Connect, a nonprofit that helped map every school in the world with a goal of connecting all to the Internet, a project now a flagship part of UNICEFs work around the world.

Georgette Gomez is president of the San Diego City Council. Daughter of immigrant parents, if elected, she will be the first LGTBQ Latina in Congress, where she wants to focus on needs of working families and communities. On the City Council, she’s worked to expand affordable housing and protection for renters, as well as implementing the city’s climate action plan. She holds an environmental degree from San Diego State University and as former associate director of the Environmental Health Coalition, led a campaign to protect children from toxic chemicals in neighborhoods.

Both candidates are Democrats, though Gomez has the endorsement of the San Diego County Democratic Party and numerous organizations. Learn more about her at https://georgettegomez.org/.

Jacobs has endorsement of many prominent public officials and other organizations. Learn more about her at https://sarajacobsforca.com/meet-sara