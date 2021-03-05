In her first game as an Aztec, Claire Watkins scored in the 87th minute to give San Diego State a 3-2 win over Nevada

March 5, 2021 (San Diego) - Claire Watkins slammed a shot off the left post and into the goal at the 86:01 mark to give the San Diego State women’s soccer team a 3-2 advantage over the Nevada Wolf Pack on Friday evening at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Watkins, a sophomore out of Helix High School, who transferred to SDSU from Oregon, paid immediate dividends in her first game producing three shots, including the game winner.

The Aztecs (1-0-0) enjoyed the better run of play throughout the game, but couldn’t produce a goal until 2019 first-team All-Mountain West performer Chloe Frisch struck at the 44:49 mark. Daniela Filipovic got an assist on the goal and San Diego State, which outshot Nevada 12-4 in the first 45 minutes, led 1-0 at the half.

In the 60th minute Phoebe Leitch made it 2-0 on a strike from the left side of the box and the Aztecs looked like they would cruise to an easy victory.

Nevada (0-1-0) would have something to say about that. Just over three minutes later, Hannah Souza scored to cut the Wolf Pack deficit in half at 2-1 and 10 minutes after he first goal, she found the equalizer on a deflected shot.

The score remained 2-2 for the next 14 minutes, until Watkins’ heroics in the 87th minute.

San Diego State produced 25 shots, which are the most for the team since it ripped off 20 against Nevada the last time they met, on Oct. 6, 2019.

Frisch led the offense with six shots, putting three on frame. Fuentes attempted five shots and picked up the assists on Watkins’ game winner. Taylor Moorehead, Emma Gaines-Ramos, and Watkins produced five shots each.

Freshman keeper Alexa Madueno made three saves in the college debut to earn the win.

THE STAT

San Diego State outshot Nevada 25 to 8.

THE NOTE

San Diego State improves to 13-6-1 in season openers on its home field, and five of those six losses have come at the hands of Power-5 opponents.

THE QUOTE

“At times we looked like a team that hadn’t played in 16 months,” head coach Mike Friesen said, “so there are some things we need to clean up. But overall, I was pleased with our performance. We created some good opportunities tonight.”