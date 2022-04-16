LA MESA TO HOST MEETING ON COMMUNITY CHOICE ENERGY APRIL 27

Photo: La Mesa Townhalls in 2018

By Jonathan Goetz

April 16, 2022 (La Mesa) - Building on a unanimous September 10, 2019 decision by this City's Council in California to join a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) with Chula Vista, Encinitas, Imperial Beach and San Diego, cityoflamesa.us will livecast a forum on April 27 at 6 p.m.

Representatives from La Mesa, San Diego Gas & Electric and San Diego Community Power will discuss their design to expand cheaper cleaner electricity.

There are two options to participate:

1. Zoom (https://us06web.zoom.us/j/ 87079769622 )

2. La Mesa Adult Enrichment Center (8450 La Mesa Blvd.)

The City of La Mesa was named an Age-Friendly City in 2018, and through the Livable La Mesa project, has adopted an Age-Friendly Action Plan that influences the health and quality of life of all citizens. Goals of the Livable La Mesa project include providing increased community information, as well as opportunities for social and civic participation. The Community Conversation series presented by the Community Relations & Veterans Commission furthers these goals to help serve La Mesa residents.

Photo: La Mesa City Council Meeting September 10, 2019

It was important that the resolution pass without amendment, which it was, 3/2, before being passed unanimously as written, because the cooperation agreement amongst the various entities was on a tight schedule, as East County Magazine reported the following day.

For more information, please visit the City’s Community Choice Energy webpage , contact the City of La Mesa News Desk at (619) 667-1191, or email news@cityoflamesa.us.

“San Diego Community Power helps us to reach the City’s Climate Action Plan goals,” said La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis, also a teacher. “It is important for residents to be able to have a choice in renewable energy sources,” says Dr. A.

San Diego Community Power is a Community Choice Aggregation Program that partners with San Diego Gas & Electric to deliver and service power for the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, Encinitas, La Mesa, Imperial Beach, the County of San Diego, and National City.