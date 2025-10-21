La Mesa Police officer killed while aiding motorists after collision on I-8

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: LMPD Officer Lauren Craven, courtesy of La Mesa Police

October 21, 2025 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven, 25, was struck and killed last night after stopping to assist motorists involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 8 east at Fairmount Avenue at 10:24 p.m. last night. One of the motorists also died, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Craven was on duty returning from Central Jail when she stopped at the scene of the crash, where one vehicle had lost struck another, then lost control and rolled over, according to the California Highway Patrol. A third vehicle then struck the disabled vehicle, 10 News reports.

The CHP told 10 news that after LMPD Officer Craven got out of her vehicle to assist the motorists, she was struck by an oncoming vehicle, after which a fifth vehicle struck those involved in the original crash.

“California Highway Patrol officers performed lifesaving efforts, but tragically, Officer Craven died at the scene,” a press release from La Mesa Police states.

Officer Craven joined the department in February 2024 and was assigned to the Patrol Division. She was 25 years old.

Photo, right: Crash scene, via ECM news partner 10 News

Her LinkedIn page shows her attending University of Redlands and graduating from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in international relations. She previously worked as a childcare provider in San Diego. Central Oregon Daily News reported that she was a 2019 graduate of Summit HIgh School in Bend, Ore.

On Facebook, the La Mesa Police Dept. posted, "Officer Craven’s actions in her final moments exemplified her unwavering dedication to service and the safety of others — a reflection of how she lived every day. Officer Craven was known for her tenacity, courage, and compassion — qualities that inspired her peers and strengthened her community. We ask that you keep her family, friends, and the members of the La Mesa Police Department in your prayers as they navigate this profound loss."

The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation, which caused shutdown of I-8 east. The freeway reopened around 1 p.m, according to an SDSU alert.

No further information regarding the other parties involved is available at this time.

The city of La Mesa put out a press release on Tuesday afternoon that said the city is mourning the loss of Officer Craven, sending condolences to her family, loved ones and the entire LMPD.

The La Mesa Police Officers' Association (LMPOA) has launched an official "Fund a Hero" campaign to support the family of Officer Craven, with all proceeds going directly to her family.

The city noted that "this is the only official fundraising campaign organized by the LMPOA. Any other donation sites should be independently verified."

Donations can be made through the official Fund a Hero campaign.