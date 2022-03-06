LATE SPARTAN RALLY STUNS SDSU BASEBALL 11-8

Source: goaztecs.com

April 10, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State was unable to protect a late four-run lead on Saturday as San José State rallied for a stunning 11-8 victory in 10 innings at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

Trailing 8-4, the Spartans (17-15, 8-6 MW) plated four runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game before putting up a three-spot in the 10th to complete the comeback and defeat the snake-bit Aztecs (7-23, 1-13 MW) for the fifth straight time this season.

Despite giving up a double in the seventh, SDSU’s third reliever of the night Jadon Bercovich struck out three batters in the frame, with the Aztecs maintaining a 7-4 advantage.

The Scarlet and Black seemingly added some breathing room in the bottom of the seventh when Cole Carrigg scored on a wild pitch after lacing a one-out single, ultimately reaching third on a passed ball and a deep flyout to center by Deron Johnson.

Bercovich took the hill once again in the ninth but gave up consecutive singles to Makana Olaso and Dalton Bowling. After both runners moved up on a wild pitch, Jack Colette grounded out to second to score Olaso, while Hunter Dorraugh struck out looking.

Bercovich worked a 2-2 count to pinch hitter Reece Hernandez but was unable to continue after suffering an apparent injury. Avery Jones took the mound and gave up a run-scoring single, as Bowling crossed the plate to narrow the gap to 8-6.

Moments later, Danny Zimmeran drew a walk, while Robert Hamchuk followed with a two-run double that hit the top of the wall in left center to tie the score at 8-8.

In the bottom of the ninth, Shaun Montoya reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. However, SJSU reliever Brady Hill induced a flyout to end the inning.

Omar Serrano opened the 10th for the Aztecs but surrendered consecutive singles to Charles McAdoo and Olaso, while Bowling was intentionally walked after a fielding error on the latter hit allowed both runners to advance. Colette subsequently coaxed a bases-loaded walk to bring in McAdoo, while Olaso scored after beating a wide throw home when Dorraugh reached on a fielder’s choice.

After Jackson Forbes drew another walk, Zimmerman grounded out to third on the second offering from new pitcher Eldridge Armstrong III, plating Colette to give SJSU an 11-8 lead.

Hill (1-0) then retired SDSU in order in the bottom of the frame to collect his first victory of the year, while Serrano (0-2) was saddled with the loss.

Aztec starter TJ Fondtain set a career high with eight strikeouts, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings before giving way to Ricky Tibbett, who pitched 2 1/3 innings and yielding one run on two hits and a pair of walks.

In all, SDSU pitchers struck out 12 batters, while the offense drew 12 walks and stole a season-high nine bases.

Spartan starter Ethan Ross was touched for six runs on just three hits and six walks in 3.0 innings.

Irvin Weems’ two-run single in the fourth gave the host school a 6-1 advantage, while Poncho Ruiz belted a solo homer in the sixth to provide the Scarlet and Black a 7-3 cushion after the visitors trimmed the margin in the fifth.

Olaso, who tied Hamchuk for game-high honors with three hits, homered in the seventh to pull SJSU to within 7-4, while Dorraugh’s game-high three RBIs featured a solo shot in the second.

Carrigg and Brian Leonhardt finished with two hits apiece for the Aztecs, while Tino Bethancourt scored twice after drawing three walks.