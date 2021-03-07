MOUNTAIN LION MAY HAVE KILLED LIVESTOCK IN ALPINE, INITIALLY INVESTIGATED AS ANIMAL CRUELTY CASE

East County News Service East County News Service

Photo: CC by SA

March 7, 2021 (Alpine) -- A necropsy has determined that 10 farm animals found dead in Alpine last month may have been attacked by a mountain lion or another predatory animal, says Lt Anthony O’Boyle with the San Diego Sheriff’s department.

On February 19th, deputies from the Alpine Sheriff's Substation were called to a property in the 400 block of Peutz Valley Road after 10 farm animals, including lambs, goats and a ram, were found dead in a pen.

At the time, deputies investigated the incident as a possible animal cruelty case. The owners were out of town when the attacks occurred and a relative feeding and caring for the livestock made the grisly discovery. Asked by ECM if the attacks could have been the work of a mountain lion or other predator, Lt. O’Boyle at the time stated, “We did not uncover any evidence indicating that this was a wild animal attack.”

But this week, the results of a necropsy by a county veterinarian revealed that some of the animals may have been attacked and killed by a mountain lion or another large predatory animal.

While there have been no reported mountain lion sightings in the area, the Sheriff's Department is urging residents in the area to be aware of their surroundings out of an abundance of caution. Do not go outside at night alone. Protect your pets by making sure they remain indoors, especially at night. If you own livestock, make sure their pens are secure.